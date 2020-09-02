Ronald E. Driver, age 84, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. A Celebration of Life service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the First Lutheran Church in Missouri Valley.
