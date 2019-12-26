Ronald D. Fenimore, 85, of Blair, Neb., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, after having been in memory care at Hillcrest Country Estates.
Visitation: 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, one hour prior to the Funeral Service, Grace Community Fellowship, 300 E. Erie St., Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, Grace Community Fellowship, Missouri Valley.
Ron was born on July 2, 1934, in Truro. After high school, Ron attended Drake University and later began teaching in the Des Moines Public School system. He then attended Iowa State, earning his master's degree. He taught calligraphy and beginning drawing at Iowa State for 25 years. For the last 15 years of his teaching career, Ron taught elementary art at a school for at-risk youth. In his younger years, Ron enjoyed playing softball and golf.
Ron is survived by his wife Fran; children, Leslie Fenimore and Brent Fenimore, Jeff (Jan) Mount, and Joel (Gloria) Mount; sister, Marjorie Reed; brother, Victor (Marilyn) Fenimore; grandchildren, Dan (Diana) Mount, Alana (Andrew) Stothert, Ryan Mount, Nicholas Carlson, and Rylie Ann Fenimore; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Mary Fenimore, and brother, Richard (Joan) Fenimore.
Arrangements by Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair, Neb. Online condolences at campbellaman.com.