Ron Allen, Sr., 83, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, with a service at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Connie McWilliams officiating, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Music Selections: “Daddy’s Hands,” “The Old Rugged Cross.”
Final Resting Place: Evergreen Cemetery, at a later date.
Potluck: Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley, following the service at the funeral home.
Ron was born on Nov. 7, 1935, to Ralph and Margaret (Porter) Allen.
Ron married Norma Jean Rodasky on Oct. 29, 1956, in Missouri Valley, where they had two children, Janet and Ron, Jr.
Ron was a farmhand for many years before he began working at Solor Transportation as a mechanic for the remaining of his working years.
Ron loved spending time with his family, going camping, and making yard art out of metal. He was a devoted father, husband, brother, grandfather, and brother-in-law to many.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma Jean; and son, Ron, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet Anderson, and husband, Dale of Missouri Valley; granddaughters, Jenae Hays of Blair, Neb., and Laurie Abramson of Gilman; great-grandchildren, Dominick, Andrew, Dakota, CJ, Madison; and brothers and sisters.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.