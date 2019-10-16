Roger Kirby, 58, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, (his 58th birthday) at Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, James and Paula Kirby.
He leaves behind two children, Roger Jr. and Roni; and one grandchild named Destiny, all of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Roger’s four siblings include David (April) Kirby, Susan Kirby, James Kirby Jr. and Lorry Cook (Dennis).
The family will have a private Celebration of Life on Thanksgiving.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Iowa in Clive, iowafuneralplanning.com.