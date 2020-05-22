Robin Dawn Flint, age 59 of Missouri Valley, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Robin was born May 31, 1960, in Missouri Valley to Orville and Helen Jacobsen and was the youngest of four children. Bruce and Robin were married in Lake Tahoe, Nev., on July 18, 1987, and were accompanied by Robin’s mother and father. She loved many things in her life, mushroom hunting, fishing, watching the newborn kittens play, and traveling, to name a few but most of all her family and friends. Robin never knew a stranger and was loved by all; she will truly be missed.
Robin is preceded in death by her mother and father, mother- and father-in-law Rex and Anna Marie Flint, brother Terry Jacobsen, sister-in-law Nanci Smith, and brother-in-law Darrell Lawrenson.
She is survived by her husband Bruce Flint, stepdaughter Mindy and husband Clinton Dunn of Omaha, Neb., stepson Shawn and wife Kate Flint of Elkhorn, Neb.; two grandsons, Joshua and Steven Dunn of Omaha, Neb.; brother Monte Jacobsen and wife Jackie, sister Rhonda Salts and husband Steve, sister-in-law Lenyce Lawrenson, brother-in-law Rex Flint and wife Judy, brother-in-law Mark Flint and wife Tammy, brother-in-law Bruce Smith and very close friend Linda Wohlers of Logan; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Friday, May 22, from 2 until 4 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 4 p.m., Friday, May 22, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley. Officiating: Pastor Daniel Steeb. Pallbearers: Justin Jacobsen, Steven Dunn, Mark Flint, Joshua Dunn, Rex Flint, Bruce Smith.
Final Resting Place: Calhoun Cemetery, rural Missouri Valley.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley; HennesseyFuneralHomel.com.