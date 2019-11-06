Robert E. Swanson, 68 of Missouri Valley, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m., Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections: “When I Get to Where I’m Going,” “Daddy’s Hands,” “Amazing Grace,” “Holes in the Floor of Heaven.”
Casket Bearers: Jay DeLong, Danny Swanson, Tony Swanson, Waylon Brickey, Dalton DeLong, Jesse Swanson.
Final Resting Place: Calhoun Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Lunch and Fellowship: Community of Christ Church in Missouri Valley after the burial at the cemetery.
Military Honors: Conducted by Julius F. Muller American Legion Post #337 of Missouri Valley.
Robert was born July 18, 1951, in Council Bluffs, to Harold and Delores (Dean) Swanson. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1969.
Robert married Jacqueline DeLong on June 13, 1974, in Missouri Valley. She passed away on Aug. 25, 2009.
Robert worked as a custodian at Boys Town for many years. He loved his dog, Cuddles, and horses.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jackie; son, Kevin; sister, Linda; and father and mother in-law, John and Beverly DeLong.
He is survived by his children, Danny Swanson and wife, Molly, of Missouri Valley, Nicole Brickey and husband, Waylon, of Omaha, Neb., and Tony Swanson and wife, Missy, of Council Bluffs; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.