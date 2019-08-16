Robert C. Wohlers, 92, of Underwood, most recently of CountryHouse Council Bluffs, danced through the pearly gates, surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Visitation: 5-8 p.m., Saturday Aug. 17, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Interment: Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek.
Memorials can be made in Robert’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Neola.
Bob was born near Missouri Valley on June 15, 1927. He attended school and graduated from Beebeetown High School, Class of 1945.
Bob worked on the family farm and then enlisted in the Army. He served his country in the Korean War running a road grader on the 38th parallel.
On June 20, 1954, Bob was united in marriage to Lotus Eileen Chapman of Persia.
In addition to his immense love for spending time with his family, he had three major loves – baseball, dancing, and farming. Bob played baseball into his 40s. His claim to fame was playing town team baseball with and against Bob Gibson.
Bob met the love of his life on the dance floor and never lost his passion for good dance music. He and Lotus belonged to two dance clubs in Western Iowa and never missed an opportunity to dance when wintering in southern Texas. They laid a dance floor in their home and were known to give a few lessons.
Bob was born to farm. He liked working in the field, haying, and raising livestock and horses. He rode his horses daily until he could no longer mount, and then rode the Ranger to check cows and calves. A highlight of his dedication to his life on the farm was the year he was honored as the Harrison County Cattleman of the Year.
His grandchildren and great-grandchildren where his pride and joy and a great source of entertainment.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Albert J. and Alma (Wohlers) Wohlers; brother, Rodney Wohlers; sister, Eleanor Kruse; nephew, Rick Chapman; and niece, Kathy (Chapman) Benes.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lotus; children, Lana Wohlers and Lynn Wohlers; grandchildren, Keith (Lin Yee) and Kody (Corrie); great-grandchildren, Kaci, Mallory, and Dominic; brother, Byron (Karon); brothers-in-law, Lowell Chapman (Ruby) and Jim Kruse (Pat). Bob was loved and admired by many, including nieces, nephews, other family, church family, and friends.
The family is forever indebted to Pastor Norm and Vonnie as well as to the CountryHouse staff for all their loving care.
Arrangements by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at hoyfuneral.com.