Robert M. “Bobby” Wright, 61, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley after a long battle with cancer.
There will be no services at this time.
Bobby was born June 11, 1958, in Council Bluffs, to Robert L. “Bob” and Michaela “Mickey” Powell. He was raised in Missouri Valley where he attended St. Patrick Catholic School and then graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1976.
Bobby is preceded in death by his mother, Mickey; maternal grandparents, Mike and Verna Powell; paternal grandparents, Jim and Hazel Wright; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and close friends, Bob Taylo and Kevin Lustgraaf.
He is survived by his daughter, Angie Wright (Derek Smith) of LeMars; daughter, Sheila (Brian) Muell of Omaha, Neb.; son, Dawson Wright of Missouri Valley; father, Bob Wright of Missouri Valley; sister, Teresa (George) Reeh of Missouri Valley; five grandchildren, Xavier Smith, Zaine Smith, Ava Smith, Michaela Muell, and Addy Muell; close nephew, Jamie Fouts of Missouri Valley; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
