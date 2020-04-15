River Gene Knudsen, infant son of Nicholas Ryan Knudsen and Samantha Kaczmareck, was born at Methodist Women’s Hospital, Omaha, Neb., on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 5:21 p.m. and passed from this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 8:17 p.m.
River is survived by his parents; paternal grandparents, Michelle Knudsen (Curt Bonham), William Knudsen (Julie Miller); maternal grandparents, Anthony and Jacklyn Kaczmarek; great-grandparents, Gary and Patricia Christians, Gary Livingston; aunt, Amanda (Ben) Jarosz; uncles, Timothy (Shelby) Kaczmarek and Dillon Knudsen; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation was held with family present on Friday, April 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the Logan Memorial Chapel.
A Funeral Service was held Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m., also at the Logan Memorial Chapel.
Officiating over the service was Pastor Joseph Hansen of First Lutheran Church, Missouri Valley. Song Selections included “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Baby Mine,” ”Who You’d Be Today,” and “Gone Too Soon.” Casket Bearers were Timothy Kaczmarek and Dillon Knudsen.
Final Resting Place is the Magnolia Cemetery.
Logan Memorial Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.