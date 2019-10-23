Richard Elliott Dickinson, 70, died on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Missouri Valley.
Viewing: 2-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Logan Memorial Chapel, Logan.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, United Methodist Church, Logan.
Officiating: Pastor Patti Ford.
Pianist: Barb Sherer.
Congregational Songs: “How Great Thou Art” and “Jesus Loves Me.”
Music Selection: “Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone.”
Casket Bearers: Jason Sherer, Jacob Hedger, Mike Dickinson, Joe Nahas, Blake Dickinson, Ellis Johnson.
Final Resting Place: Harris Grove Cemetery, Logan.
Lunch and Fellowship: Following the Committal Service, United Methodist Church, Logan.
Richard was born on Oct. 21, 1948, to Ruth and Donald Dickinson. During his birth, Richard suffered an injury that caused him to have cerebral palsy. Two younger siblings, Barbara and David, also joined the family on a farm near Beebeetown where daily life wasn’t always easy, but was rooted in love.
Pictures from Dick’s early life indicate that his parents provided many opportunities and activities for him to be involved and successful. Aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, friends, and
“church family” were all interested in Richard’s happiness and well-being.
About the time Richard was three years old, a new state-of-the art school was making progress in the education of children with disabilities. The Iowa Hospital School for Severely Handicapped Children had opened in Iowa City the year Dick was born. Ruth and Donnie made the difficult decision to enroll him. He lived there during the week, and his family most often made the trip back and forth to Iowa City on the weekends.
A 1951 newspaper article about the school featured three-year-old Richard. The author of the article referred to Dick’s “brilliant smile” four times. The author was correct, the “smile as wide as the sky” was special and we will all miss it.
After several years, Richard attended school in Logan, which might explain his love for the color purple. After finishing his schooling, he continued to live at home, and in 1988 started working at Crossroads of Western Iowa. Having a job was important to him and his work ethic was strong. Later, he moved to a residential home provided by Mosaic in Logan. He moved to Longview in 2001.
Richard’s interests were playing checkers, listening to music, watching baseball, car rides, and being with friends and family.
Richard is survived by his sister, Barbara Sherer and husband, Jerry, brother, David and wife, Mary; aunt, Sondra Dickinson; cousins, nephews, and nieces and their families. Richard considered Longview to be his home and the friends he met there to be his family.
His parents instilled in Richard a sense of independence and the importance of a positive, uncomplaining attitude. But most important of all, they guided him in his Christian faith. He missed his mom and dad after they died, but he believed that he would be with them in Heaven. He believed that he would walk straight and strong in the presence of Jesus, and he believed in the promise of Christ that after his death, as the song says, “My chains are gone, I’ve been set free, my God, my Savior has ransomed me.”
Richard knew that he would be healed with God’s unending love.
Arrangements by Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan. Online condolences at loganfuneralchapel.com.