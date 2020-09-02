Reece Robert Bloom was born at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colo. Weighing 4 pounds and 8 ounces, and 16 inches long-he was perfect. Reece was diagnosed with Exencephaly at 10 weeks and despite all the medical statistics he continued to grow and thrive in the womb for another 29 weeks and 1 day. Reece was a fighter from the beginning, he had been training his whole life. After 7 hours with his mom and dad, Reece’s heartbeat slowly began to fade and while laying on his mother’s chest he made one last little cry and became an angel. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:15am, God embraced Reece into heaven.
Reece is the son of Robert and Erika (Alvis) Bloom of Fort Collins, Colo., originally both from Logan. He is also survived by his grandparents, Dennis and Connie Alvis, Ray and Rhonda Bloom and Donna and Jeff Bryan.
Reece was a true miracle and an answer to prayers of five years of infertility and the loss of Reece’s two sisters to miscarriages in the fall of 2019. Reece was greeted into heaven by so many angels; his sisters, his Uncle Bennett Alvis, Aunt Debbie Milota, Great-Grandparents Breezy and Evelyn Alvis, Jack and Joan Loftus, and Ron Bloom.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley with Rev. Raphael Masabakhwa presiding over the service. The musicians were Erika Bloom, Nathaniel Alvis, Alexis Alvis, Dominic Alvis and Lyle Waterhouse. The musical selections were “Baby Mine”, “You Are My Sunshine”, “On Eagles Wings”, “The Prayer”, “Amazing Grace” and “Ave Maria”. Reece’s final resting place is at the Magnolia Catholic Cemetery.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com