Ray Chester Hoss, 91, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation with Family: 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery, Council Bluffs.
Ray was born March 20, 1928, in McClelland, to Ray Charles and Madeline (Fisher) Hoss.
After graduation from high school, Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950-52.
Ray was united in marriage to Colene J. Shepherd on Oct. 28, 1950.
Ray worked many years at Caterpillar Company.
Ray and Colene were longtime members of Community of Christ-Riverside Church in Council Bluffs where he served as a priest and was very active there.
In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth; and sister, Wanda Hansen.
Survivors include his wife, Colene of Missouri Valley; daughter, Debra Stephens and husband, Carroll, of Honey Creek; grandchildren, Chris (Christy) Christensen, Jason (Leslie) Christensen, and Shane (Jill) Hoss, all of Council Bluffs, Rebecca (Riley) Kurth, of Missouri Valley, and Andrew (Katie) Stephens of Logan; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Family has suggested memorials to Community of Christ Church.
Arrangements by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.