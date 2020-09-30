RANDY WATSON, 72

Randy Watson, age 72, died Sept. 17, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Randy was born Sept. 12, 1948, to the parents of John and Donna Watson. Randy grew up in Missouri Valley on third street and enjoyed a neighborhood of many kids. Randy graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1966 and then attended Iowa State University and graduated in 1970 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Randy’s first job out of college was working as an engineer for the Whitey Mensching Family at Vulcan Industry and traveled all over the world for the company. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Donna Watson, his step-mother Sharlotte Warner Watson, and his infant daughter Hope. He is survived by his wife Terry, his son Heath Watson of San Diego, Calif. and Heath’s mother Shirley Eckhoff Watson of Missouri Valley. He loved working on cars and fabricating street rods including a 23T bucket roadster and a 1966 Nova. Some of Randy’s cars were featured in car magazines across the United States. He won many trophies over the years with his cars and roadsters. Most recently he won the prestigious Award of Excellence in The Street Machine Summer Nationals in Minnesota in 2017 for his custom 1966 Nova. Randy was very involved with the development of Watson’s Station in Missouri Valley. He worked on laying the track, re-building the steam engine and refurbishing the train cars that his dad displayed and ran in parks across Harrison County as far back as 1950. Randy will be missed by his family and friends. No services are planned at this time.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 4
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
Top 10 List
-
Runza to relocate, build new
-
Dollar General eyes Blair for distribution center
-
Third COVID-19 death reported in Washington County
-
6 departments respond to small fire at Fort Calhoun Station
-
Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Washington County
-
Officials respond to Crowell Home coronavirus outbreak: Cases rise at the long-term care facility
-
Addressing safety concerns: NDOT to install new traffic signals at 19th and Washington streets
-
Woodbine woman suspected of selling cocaine arrested for possession in Logan
-
BHS to celebrate homecoming
-
Nebraska Supreme Court declines to rule on prosecution of CBD cases