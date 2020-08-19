Randy D. Jensen, 63

Randy David Jensen, of Missouri Valley entered into rest at the age of 63 after a long, hard battle of diabetic complications at Immanuel Hospital on July 19, 2020. He had been residing at Longview Nursing Home over the past year. Randy was born on Feb. 26, 1957, in Council Bluffs to Harlan Milton and Bonnie (Walls) Jensen. He graduated from Missouri Valley High school and lived his entire life in the area. He was married to Christy Chapman in 1978 and had two children in this marriage: Sarah Jo and Jason. Randy was remarried on Jan. 7, 1987, to Susan Purcell of Missouri Valley. In this marriage they were saddened with one pre term stillborn child, Bradley David (1997) yet blessed with three more children, daughter Ashley, and sons Timothy and Zachary.
Randy was well known for his love of bowling in earlier years. He had so much fun with his bowling colleagues and even traveled some for tournaments. He enjoyed golf. He belonged to one of the men’s leagues at the country club. He was well known for strumming a guitar with friends or grabbing a little limelight in the karaoke circles! In his early years, he worked for Safeway. He later became a police officer for the MVPD in 1982 and completed several training courses including hand to hand combat. He loved his job and most people would say that he was fair and well liked. He didn’t show partiality as some family members can attest! Randy joined the Harrison County Law Enforcement in December 1995. He served as Deputy Sheriff until August 2011. He continued to serve the community with his work at Crossroads of Western Iowa as a direct support professional when health issues became problematic and he took an early retirement in 2015. He loved serving his community. Randy has always valued his high school friendships. They have been life-long. Many were like brothers. A unique and great group of guys that have been supportive thick and thin along his journey and helped him laugh and smile through difficult times.
Randy is survived by his wife Susan, of Missouri Valley, daughter, Ashley Penix and husband Mark of Papillion Neb., son Timothy and special friend Ruth Brooks of Omaha, Neb., Zachary of Missouri Valley, Sarah Jo Carrier and husband Richard of Hawthorne, Fla., and son Jason of Auburn, Neb. and wife Marissa. He is also survived by one sister Judy Pleak and husband Charles of Oakland, and brother, Larry Jensen of Missouri Valley. He also has 7 grandchildren, Colton, Kai, and Bella of Hawthorne FL, and Benjamin, Kameron, Eisley, and Kessel of Papillion, Neb.
He is predeceased by his parents as well as brother Rodney (1997), Tommy (2018) and nephew Bryan Jensen (2005), and sister-in-law Carolyn .
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. A light lunch and fellowship will be provided at the Eagles Club immediately after the service from 12:30-3 p.m.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 3260 Muncie Avenue in Missouri Valley.
Pastor Charles A. Pleak will officiate. Music selections are “The Dance”, “Keep Me In Your Heart” and “My Way”. The honorary pall bearers are Randy McHugh, Raymond Lager, Pat Morgan, Dallas Clemens, Mark Allmon, Fred Fouts.