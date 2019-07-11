Phyllis Pauline Wohlers, 84, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 9-11 a.m., Monday, July 15, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections:“Go Rest High,” “In the Garden,”“Sissy’s Song.”
Final Resting Place:Neola Cemetery,Neola (at a later time).
Luncheon: America’s Best Value Inn Motel, Missouri Valley.
Phyllis was born May 12, 1935, to Joseph A. Hubbard and Hazel P. (Negley) Hubbard in Neola. She graduated from Neola High School in 1953.
During her career, Phyllis worked at the Neola newspaper office; a gas company in Council Bluffs; the 64 Club in Council Bluffs; the Woolen Mills in Omaha, Neb.; Job Service; Carry-On Trailer Company; N.P. Dodge; and Sunnyside Restaurant in Missouri Valley.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Royer; and lifetime partner, Ron Guill.
She is survived by her daughters, Colleen Wohlers of Missouri Valley and Elaine Parrott of Missouri Valley; stepson, Terry Guill of Missouri Valley; stepdaughter, Chris Himes from the State of Virginia; sister, Linda Barks of Sparks, Ga.; brothers, Joseph Lynn (Pete) Hubbard of Phoenix, Ariz., Marti Hubbard of Phoenix, Ariz., and Glen Hubbard of Carroll; two grandchildren, Adam Parrott and wife, Nicki, and Stephanie Waverka; two great-granddaughters, Hailey Parrott and McKenzie Parrott; and two great-grandsons, Braxton Waverka and Bentley Waverka.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.