Philip Kirk Duvall, 85, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 5, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, First Presbyterian Church, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Ed Steinmetz.
Vocalist: Rick Powell.
Organist: Carol Logan-Brummer.
Vocal Selections: “Amazing Grace,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Wind Beneath My Wings.”
Final Resting Place: At a later date.
Lunch and Fellowship: Following the service, First Presbyterian Church in Missouri Valley.
Military Honors: Conducted by Julius F. Muller American Legion Post #337 of Missouri Valley and VFW Post 6256 and O’Hara Seeley Post of Logan.
Philip was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Logan, to Philip Kirk Duvall Sr. and Letha Mae (Green) Duvall.
Philip graduated from Logan High School with many honors in 1952. He attended Iowa State University where he was in the ROTC Naval Program and a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He graduated in 1956 with a degree in Industrial Administration, and he served in the United States Navy as an officer.
Philip was owner of Capital Construction in Logan until he retired in 2000.
Philip was an active member in the National Rifle Association, United States Shooting Team, National Sporting Clay Association, and First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed horses, shooting trap, shooting sporting clays, traveling, and spending time with family.
Philip is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sonja Jeane.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie M. Boggs (Dan); sons, Curtis Phillips (Lou Ann) and Scott Phillips (Shelia); grandchildren, Shane, James, Alicia, Justin, Brianna, Kyler, Nathan, Zach, Caitlin, and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kinley, Mackenna, Lily, Emmitt, Ethan, Ramona, Emily, Whitney, Taylor, Lane, Ryker, and Ella.