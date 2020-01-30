Peggy M. Gilmore, 85, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Rosary: 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, with Visitation to follow until 8 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Missouri Valley.
Celebrant: Father Raphael Masabakhwa.
Musician: Lyle Waterhouse.
Music Selections: “In the Arms of an Angel” and “What a Wonderful World.”
Vocal Selections: “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Honorary Casket Bearers: Robert Bogar, Wayne Honz, Paul Vorthmann Jr., Ed Spencer, Mac McGrath, Roger Smith.
Casket Bearers: Rob Arrick, Richard McDermott, Burton Kragskow, Dondi Arrick, Larry Rohe, Ray Lager.
Final Resting Place: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Lunch and Fellowship: At the church following the Committal Service at the cemetery.
Peggy was born June 30, 1934, in Blair, Neb., to Charles and Evelyn (Wilkins) Gillett.
Peggy graduated from Blair High School. She worked at Mutual of Omaha, the IRS, and did secretarial work. She enjoyed gardening, music, puzzles, family, and she volunteered at St. Patrick Catholic School, Blue Birds, and Campfire.
Peggy married Thomas “Tom” Gilmore on May 23, 1954, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; brother-in-law, Tim Hinrichs; and special cousin, Charles Gilmore Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Danielson of Missouri Valley, Theresa Spencer and husband, Eugene, of Eagle Grove, and Cathy Gilmore of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Skye Sinnott and husband, Brandon, Raymond Danielson, Shelby and significant other, Corey, Michael Spencer and significant other, Ari Aera Cura, and P.J. Pitt; great-grandchildren, Allainah, Aubree, Reilly, and Miya Sinnott; step-grandchildren, Sylvia McDonald and significant other, Randy Barrineau, and Joel Danielson and wife, Meggan; step-great-grandchildren, Wes McDonald, Julie Danielson, Alissa McDonald, Teigen Danielson, Charlie McDonald, and Tommy Danielson; sisters-in-law, Rosanne Hinrichs of Upper Black Eddy, Penn., and Mary Ellen Scheer and husband, Warren, of Arlington, Neb.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.