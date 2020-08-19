Paul A. Custer, 60

Paul Ansel Custer, of Missouri Valley, passed away of natural causes Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was 60 years old. Paul was born Aug. 1, 1960, to parents Jack and Bonita Custer in Missouri Valley. Easily known for his love of music, especially metal and rock, Paul played bass guitar in a band as a young man. Thrash metal band Motörhead was Paul’s favorite, readily apparent by several tattoos which he enjoyed talking about with others. Paul was an avid reader throughout his life and enjoyed biographies and memoirs. Riding his Harley Davidson with his wife Teddie, going to the firing range and playing fetch with his black labrador Zowie Bowie -- named after the son of late music legend David Bowie -- were all dear to Paul’s heart, second only to his children and family. A paramedic for more than 20 years and a teacher for more than half that time, Paul graduated with a bachelor of science - family and social science - from the University of Nebraska, taking his experience of saving lives to teach others by becoming a licensed instructor. As an educator, students under his tutelage had a pass rate for the National Registry Exams at 100 percent for three years. Paul helped numerous EMT intermediates move forward in their careers as paramedics. Paul began his career as a production manager at Mercy Hospital but joined the Glenwood Fire and Rescue Department, where he helped others through the hardest challenges for 10 years. Afterward, he joined the EMS Faculty and taught emergency medical training at Metro Community College for 11 years until his death. He was highly dedicated to his students, who in turn impacted countless lives of patients and families over the years.
Paul is survived by his parents, his wife Teddie, brothers Kevin and Sean and their wives, children Abrielle, Ian, Stephanie and Christopher, grandchildren Payton and Elijah, nieces and nephew, and great-nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank friends with the Metropolitan Community College Fire & Rescue Department and Midwest Medical Transport for their love and support.
Services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. in Missouri Valley City Park, 800 W Huron St., Missouri Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to a Memorial GoFundMe at https://gf.me/u/yn5yij