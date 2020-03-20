Patrick H. West, Sr., 77

Patrick Henry West Sr., age 77, of Honey Creek, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in his home with loved ones present. Pat was born on Aug. 15, 1942, to George and Wanda West. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1959. Following graduation Pat helped with the family farm and later went on to serve his country by joining the army. On Oct. 1, 1965, he married the love of his life, Sharon Suzanne Meadows, and they began a beautiful lifelong journey in marriage for 54 years that can only be described as everlasting.
Pat and Suzy raised five beautiful children, Patrick Henry Jr., Gina Susanne, Darren Dion, Marty Cary, and Monte Ray. Pat adored and loved each of his children with all his heart. It was their presence and his devotion to his family that truly completed his world. Pat was a hard worker and enjoyed his careers as a fencer and lifelong farmer. He spent most of his life working with his dad and brothers on the West family farm. However, the day-to-day of being a farmer doesn’t stop in the fields. Pat always enjoyed a nice, long, relaxing ride on his motorcycle. Most of these rides ended as great memories spent with family and friends at the local Aeorplane Inn where there was always a cold beer, a good hand of cards, and a competitive game of pool going on.
Pat also had a great many hobbies. He was an avid gardener and was very proud of his plants, fruits, and vegetables that he tended to every year. He also cared for all the various critters that came into his life, with his favorite being the peacocks.
No matter how hard or how long the day was he was always a devoted husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend. He was there no matter what. Pat once quoted that, “I am living proof that one can’t tell a book by its cover”.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents, George and Wanda; nephews, George “PeeWee” III, Ronald Jr.; great-nephew, Adam Micheal.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Patrick Jr. and wife Pamela of Missouri Valley; daughter, Gina Huber (West) and husband, Reece, of Missouri Valley; son, Darren and fiancé, April, of Honey Creek; son, Marty and wife, Christina, of Honey Creek; son, Monte Hanel and wife, Diane, of Elk City; brothers, George Jr. and wife, Cathy, Micheal, Ronald Sr. and wife, Debbie, and Rick Sr. and wife, Nancy; sister, Teresa Boll and husband, Rick Sr.; nine grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, from 10-11 a.m., at the Eagles Club in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service officiated by Cliff Whitley, 11 a.m., Sunday, March 15, at the Eagles Club in Missouri Valley.
The family would like to invite everyone to a time of lunch and fellowship at the Eagles Club following the Celebration of Life Service.