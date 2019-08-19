Patricia Lynn Dozier age 64, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Chris Fester.
Music Selections: “Sissy’s Song,” “Holes in the Floor of Heaven,” “Amazing Grace,” “Wind Beneath My Wings.”
Final Resting Place: Calhoun Cemetery, Missouri Valley (at a later date).
Lunch and Fellowship: At Groom’s Hall in the Missouri Valley City Park following the funeral service.
Patricia was born March 18, 1955, in Council Bluffs, to Delbert Eugene Sayles Sr. and Norma Jean (Woolsoncroft) Watts. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1974.
On June 1, 1974, Patricia married James Robert Dozier. She worked for Longview Nursing Home for over 30 years and retired in 2017. She attended Iowa Western Community College and received her CNA degree. She was a devoted mother and wife of a Marine, firefighter, and public service man.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert E. Sayles Sr. and Norma (Woolsoncroft) Watts; husband, James Dozier; and grandson, Jonathan Dozier.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Ann (Sayles) Smith of Omaha, Neb.; brother, Delbert E. Sayles Jr. and wife, Danise, of Council Bluffs; children, Brian Keith Dozier and significant other, Juvy Florida, of Lincoln, Neb., Jeffrey Robert Dozier and wife, Tina, of Mondamin, and Ricky Linn Dozier of Missouri Valley; and grandchildren, Zoe, Chris, Timothy, Zyanna, and Zayne.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.