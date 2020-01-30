Patricia Ann Bober, 85, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, United Methodist Church, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Jason Gutzmer.
Music Selections: “When I Get to Where I’m Going,” “Precious Memories,” “The Old Rugged Cross.”
Pallbearers: T.J. Anderson, Brent Bober, Elliot Miller-Cavric, Darius Miller, Justin Miller, Mike Rocha.
Lunch and Fellowship: At the church following the service.
Final Resting Place: Branson Cemetery, Loveland (at a later date).
Patricia was born on Jan. 1, 1935, in Missouri Valley, to Phillip and Iola (Walls) Cox.
Patricia graduated from Omaha Tech High School. She was a hostess for Red Lobster until she retired in 2005.
Patricia was a member of the United Methodist Church, Red Hat Society, and Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and concerts. She was a very adventurous person.
Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Iola Walker; sisters, Christy Yetter and Regena Smith; husband, James J. Bober; son, David Bober; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by her children, Skip Miller Jr., Mitzi and Joe Navaro, Micheal and Joyce Miller, Karen Bober, Candee Rocha, Mike and Vantrease Beam, Rita Hansen, Patrick “Butch” and Sue Bober, and Jim and Diane Bober; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda and Lee Sherod and Toni and Walsh Conmy; brother, Robert and Clare Walker; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like memorials to be made out to the United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.