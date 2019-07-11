Patricia Ann (Oliver) Holste, daughter of Ivan Oliver and Marie Hall, was born on July 28, 1943, in Pisgah. She passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Omaha, Neb.
Graveside Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, Neb.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Ivan Oliver and Marie Hall; brother, Dwane Oliver.
She is survived by her loving husband, Eric Holste; daughter, Vicky Wagner (husband, Timothy); grandchildren, Tara (son, Connor), Dustin, Ashley (children, Arianna and Axel); daughter, Cindy Sheffield (husband, Wayne), grandchildren, Lacee (daughter, Ellie), Brittany, Sally (son, Riley), Sammi; sister, Frances Mitch (husband, Fred).
Arrangements by Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory in Omaha, Neb. Online condolences at www.forestlawnomaha.com.