PATRICIA A. SCOTT, 69

Patricia Ann Kerkhoff Scott, age 69, passed away Sept. 14, 2020, at CHI-Mercy in Council Bluffs. Pat was born March 22, 1951, in Redwood Falls, Minn., to the late Roman and Delores Rothmeier. She graduated from Wabasso High School. Pat and husband Kevin L. Kerkhoff, and their kids Robyn and Aaron moved to Council Bluffs and remained here until Kevin’s passing in 1984. Pat was united in marriage to Randy D. Scott in 1986 and daughter Nicole was born. Pat owned and operated the Video 2000 Store in Missouri Valley for many years and served as Secretary at the Logan Funeral Chapel. She loved playing dominoes and going to South Dakota for Buffalo Roundup. She also enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing, bird feeding and watching her favorite show Wheel Of Fortune. Pat is also preceded in death by her brother-in-law Danny, and niece Jodi. Pat is survived by husband Randy; daughter Robyn Chmiel and husband Kevin; son Aaron Kerkhoff; daughter Nicole Joy and husband Jeremy; 6 grandchildren, Brady, Mitchell, Brianna, Meridith, Christian and Maximus; brother Mike Rothmeier and wife Lori; sisters Jeannie Rainwater and husband Walter, Cherie Gardner and husband Tom; siblings-in-law Dallas, Pam and Mary; nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs, Maci and Anni. Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 20,2020, at the Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church, Missouri Valley. Interment will be at a later date in Minnesota. Family will direct memorials.
