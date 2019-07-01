Norman F. Rothenay, 72, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Detroit Lakes, Minn.
Celebration of Life gathering: Noon, Saturday, July 13, Pizza Ranch in Missouri Valley.
Norman was born June 19, 1947, to Fred and Deloris Rothenay in Missouri Valley.
Norman graduated from Missouri Valley High School with the Class of 1965 after which he enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served on the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1968. After serving his country, Norman went to work as a hired hand for Chandler Farms. He then began a long career with Northwestern Bell in Omaha, Neb.
Norman enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, bowling, and playing cards.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dwight (Bud) Rothenay; sisters, Arlene Karnes, Marjorie Niles, and Patricia Graves.
Norman is survived by Mary Rothenay of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; daughters, Melissa (Bill) Grover of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Heather (Jon) Seaberg of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; son, Bryan Rothenay of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; grandchildren, Landon Rath, and Andrea, Jenna, Elle, and Cara Seaberg; great-grandson, Braxton; brother, Gordon (Darlene) Rothenay; sisters, Barbara Rothenay, Shirley Bertelsen, and Joan Lau; as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Arrangements by David-Donehower Funeral and Cremation Service, Detroit Lakes, Minn.