Norma (Meyers) Kellogg, 98, passed away in her sleep Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Longview Home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 14, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Celebration of Life Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15, First Presbyterian Church, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Organist: Carol Brummer.
Vocalist: Tom Brandon.
Vocal Selections: “How Great Thou Art” and “It is Well with My Soul.”
Congregational Selections: “Nearer My God to Thee” and “The Old Rugged Cross.”
Bagpiper: “Amazing Grace.”
Final Resting Place: Rose Hill Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Light Lunch: First Presbyterian Church, Missouri Valley, following the committal service at the cemetery.
Norma was born Sept. 16, 1920, in Dunlap, to Margaret (Taylor) Meyers and Lester D. Meyers. They moved to Logan in 1921. Norma graduated from Logan High in 1938. She attended the University of Iowa 1938-1939.
In 1940, Norma entered nurses training at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb. She married John W. “Bill” Kellogg Sr. in 1942. They had to keep it secret as she was in nurses training at the time, and it wasn’t allowed to be married. She graduated as an R.N. in 1943.
Norma served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for John Jr.’s den and as a Camp Fire leader for Kathleen’s Blue Bird group. She was a member of Book Club, founded in 1938 by Annabel Kellogg. She was a Deacon and Elder in the First Presbyterian Church.
Norma served on the County Board of Health and the advisory board for Mental Health briefly. She became a member of Tuesday Club in 1995 and was a member of the Town & Country Fine Arts Club of Harrison County. She was also a member of the Garden Club.
Norma worked at Community Memorial Hospital and in the office of Drs. Bergstrom and Barnes. After Bill died, she returned to the hospital working in Quality Assurance and Utilization Review. She retired in 1980.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Dorothy; and son, John Jr. and his wife, Rita.
Survivors include daughter, Kathleen; sister, Helen; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like Memorials made out to First Presbyterian Church in Missouri Valley.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at www.hennesseyonline.com.