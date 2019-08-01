Norma Jean McElderry-Wood, 88, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her home in Missouri Valley.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Ron Wymer.
Music Selections: “In the Mood,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Amazing Grace.”
Casket Bearers: Terry Fountain, Zach Fountain, Nic Bertelsen, Ryan McElderry, Kyle McElderry, Jeff McElderry, Terry Wood.
Final Resting Place: Rose Hill Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Lunch and Fellowship: Christian Church Fellowship Hall following the Committal Service at the cemetery.
Norma “Jean” was born Nov. 27, 1930, in Missouri Valley, to Harold and Gertrude (Van Cleave) Hatcher.
After graduation in 1949, Jean was married to George (Sonny) McElderry Jr. on June 29, 1949. To this union, four children, Gary, Debra, Jeff, Susan were born.
Jean and Woody got together around the fall of 1987. They ran into each other at the Village Inn in Council Bluffs where Jean and Gertie went after dancing. If you knew Jean, you would know telling people her age was never an option. Jean loved to dance two to three times per week at Peony Park and The Warehouse with Gertie and Woody.
Jean’s offspring always knew she loved them because she would tell them she loved them a bushel and a peck, and they were to respond with a hug around the neck – all the kids and grandkids knew how to reply.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny, and parents, Harold and Gertrude Hatcher.
She is survived by her husband, Woody; children, Gary (Ellen), Debra, Jeff (Kari), Susan (Terry), Terry (Cynthia), Diana (John), and Pam (Russ); grandkids, Ryan (Jenny), Megan, Kyle (Leah), Zach, Nic (Tanya), Jeanna, and Laura (Ozzie); great-grandkids, Ethan, Eva, Samuel, Audrey, Dillion, Ayden, Damien, David, Dalton, Courtney (Tylor), Tyler (Elizabeth) Barrentine, Kingston, Jayda, Amiaya, Omari, Adler, Crew, and Soren; and great-great-granddaughter, Gemma Lain.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.