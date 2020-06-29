Nina Marie Walters, age 88 of Magnolia, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Nina was born Aug. 16, 1931, in Magnolia to Paul E. and Leona M. (DePugh) Weed. She married Kenneth Walters in 1980. Nina worked as a CNA for Harrison County for 15 years, and owned Nina’s Place in Magnolia for many years. She was a member of the Lutheran Church, baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Magnolia. Nina enjoyed reading and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Kenneth.
Nina is survived by her children Jackie Foland Sieck of Omaha, Neb., Roxie Forde of Honey Creek, Teri McGill of Omaha, and Garry Foland of Underwood; nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, step-children Les Walters, Nancy Walters, Roseanna Walters, and Barb Bergantzel.
Private Family Services will be held.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Vocalist: Rick Powell. Vocal Selections: “Hallelujah,” “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone.” Music Selection: “How Great Thou Art.”
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Hennessey Funeral Home, 310 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley. hennesseyonline.com