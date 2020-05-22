Nancy Joanne (Skelton) Hoyt, age 91, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Longview Home in Missouri Valley.
She was born April 30, 1929, in Loveland, the daughter of Herman O. and Ruby (Hume) Skelton. Nancy graduated from Missouri Valley High School with the Class of 1947.
On June 25, 1948, she married Marvin R. Hoyt. Marvin and Nancy farmed west of Loveland for 30 years before opening Hoyt Body and Welding on their property in 1978. They remained there until moving to Missouri Valley in 2010. Nancy loved to crochet and was an avid diary keeper. Marvin and Nancy were married for 64 years before his passing in 2012.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Marvin; son, Terry; brother, Lyle Skelton; and sisters, Marguerite Stephens, Nelle Driscoll, Norma Brown, Nora Jones, Helen Pospisal, and Carole Rayburn.
Surviving her are sons, Dan Hoyt (Dale Ann) and Dr. Jim Hoyt, all of Missouri Valley; grandchildren, Joel Hoyt, Adam Hoyt (Jennifer), Sarah Hornbeck (Cory), Ben Hoyt (Sky), Mac Hoyt, and Annemarie Hoyt; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Brantson; and a sister, Holly Hill.
Due to the current COVID-19 virus, there will be no services at this time.
Eventually, she will be laid to rest in Branson Cemetery near Loveland.