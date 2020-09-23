NANCY J. DINSMORE, 79

Nancy J. (Spires) Dinsmore age 79, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. Nancy was born on Feb. 16, 1941. She was married to Gene Dinsmore on July 27, 1962, and raised three children in Missouri Valley. She enjoyed going to her children and grandchildren’s sports event and school activities. She and Gene, loved to travel especially to Colorado, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Alabama. She liked the ocean and the mountains. She also had collections of angels, snowmen, and sayings that she would cut out of magazines and newspapers. She was a fan of Iowa State Football, men and women’s basketball, Iowa Hawkeye athletics, and sometimes Nebraska, depending on who they were playing.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Gene, her parents Roy C. and Ellen Spires, in-laws Don and Phyllis Dinsmore, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Roberta Spires, brother-in-law Donald Bertelsen, and in-laws Marvin and Violet Dinsmore.
She is survived by her children; Cherie Brown and husband Curtis of Belle Plaine, Chris Dinsmore of Missouri Valley, Chad and Patti Dinsmore of Urbandale. Grandchildren; Jessica (Dakota) Whiteowl of Missouri Valley, Nolan (Madison) Brown of Tiffin, Holly (Dustin) Kriegel of Hartwick, Bailey Dinsmore of Council Bluffs, Austin Brown of Belle Plaine, and Colin and Graham Dinsmore of Urbandale; great-grandchildren; Josephine Whiteowl, Zoe Kriegel, and Cameron Brown. She is also survived by sisters and brother-in-law, Loretta Bertelsen, Missouri Valley and Judy and Jerry Guinan, Mobile, Ala., in-laws; Jim and Linda Dinsmore, Blair, Neb., Linda and Jerry Summers, Missouri Valley, Patty and John Stueve, Missouri Valley, and Randy Dinsmore of Omaha.
There was a visitation for Nancy on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. The Funeral Service was Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Christian Church in Missouri Valley. Dr. Emery Killian officiated. Debra Von Sternberg was the pianist with Rick Powell as the Vocalist. The Music Selections were “In The Garden”, “Blessed Assurance”, “God’s Tomorrow” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic”. The Pall Bearers were Nolan Brown, Austin Brown, Colin Dinsmore, Graham Dinsmore, Michael Comfort, Dustin Kriegel, Brian May and Scott Hochstein. Honorary Pall Bearers were Bob Hansen, Dan Bond, Jim Hiller and Dennis McIntosh. Nancy’s final resting Place is at the Calhoun Cemetery.