G. Nadine Weatherly-Hand, age 93, formerly of Missouri Valley, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Nadine was born Jan. 19, 1927, to Joseph F. and Emma (Schubert) Gregurich in Crescent. She grew up in Council Bluffs.
Nadine married Clark Weatherly and they lived on a farm near “Old Town.” She loved animals, and gardened until a few years ago.
Nadine is a former member of the Missouri Valley Christian Church where she joined the choir and sang many beautiful solos for church services. She volunteered at the Madonna School in Omaha, Neb., for 40 years.
Nadine married Richard Hand, a former resident of Missouri Valley. They celebrated over 20 years of marriage. Nadine loved dancing and participating in competitions; she won many medals. She was also an avid oil painter, producing over 200 paintings.
She is survived by her husband, Richard P. Hand; her son, Joe Weatherly, and daughter, Kathy Burress, of Missouri Valley; three grandchildren, Kelli (Bob) Pietramale of Omaha, Neb., Damian (Nikii) Burress of Shelby, and Daniel (Amber) Burress of North Fort Myers, Fla.
Visitation was held Tuesday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m. at John A. Gentleman Mortuary, Pacific Street Chapel, in Omaha, Neb.
A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Omaha, Neb.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Nadine’s favorite charity: Madonna School, 6402 N. 71 St., Omaha, NE 68104.