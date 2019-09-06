Miriam I. Cates, 95, of Logan, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Westmont Nursing Home in Logan.
Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, Christian Church in Logan.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, Christian Church, Logan.
Officiating: Pastor Rusty Hedger.
Vocalist: Rick Powell.
Vocal Selections: “In the Garden” and “Amazing Grace.”
Casket Bearers: Keith Thompson, Larry Landon, Curtis Frazier, John Frazier, Kevin Andersen, Shane Andersen.
Final Resting Place: Harris Grove Cemetery, Logan.
Lunch and Fellowship: At the Christian Church in Logan following the Committal Service.
Miriam was born Nov. 8, 1923, in Magnolia to William W. and Pearl (Kole) Unmack. Miriam graduated from Magnolia High School. She married Roy “Nick” Cates on Oct. 22, 1944, in Magnolia. They farmed in the Magnolia and Beebeetown areas. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidering. Miriam was a member of the Christian Church in Logan.
Miriam is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy “Nick” Cates; son, Dale; four sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by her children, Terry Cates of Logan and Betty Gaede and husband, Glenn, of Enid, Okla.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan. Online condolences at loganfuneralchapel.com.