MICHAEL L. SMITH, 72

Michael L. Smith age 72, Missouri Valley, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Mike was born Nov. 5, 1947 in Council Bluffs, to Laverne and Alice (McElderry) Smith. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1966. After graduating from High School, he joined The United States Navy and he served until 1970. Mike met and married Sandy Jinks on May 24, 1968. From this union they were blessed with a son and were married for fifty-two years. Mike worked for Bell-Lucent Technologies for 30 years before he retired. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his grandsons. He will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents Laverne and Alice Smith, brother Dan, sister Linda Winchester, mother-in-law Jeanette Whipperling, daughter-in-law Cathy Smith.
He is survived by his wife Sandy Smith of Missouri Valley, son Arron Smith and significant other Dr. Jill Rhoden, sisters Karen Brockman and husband Kenny of Council Bluffs, Julie Meade and husband Duane of Missouri Valley, Lisa Mickey and husband Kim of Missouri Valley, sister-in-law JoAnn and significant other LeRoy McCabe of Honey Creek, two grandchildren, Adrian Smith and Jacob Rhoden, sisters-in-law Shawn and Brian Loomis of Council Bluffs and Linda Kieser of Council Bluffs.
Memorials and gifts can be directed to the family.
Visitation will be from 9-11 Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. The Funeral Service will follow the visitation. Pastor Connie McWilliams will be Officiating. The music selections are “Remember When”, “The Old Rugged Cross”, “Amazing Grace” and “Goodbye”. The final resting place will be at the Branson Cemetery in Loveland at a later date.
The family invites everyone to a time of lunch and fellowship to the Christian Church Fellowship Center following the service at the funeral home.