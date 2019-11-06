Maxine J. (Gallaher) Ward, 100, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs.
Visitation: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel in Council Bluffs.
Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel in Council Bluffs.
Lunch: In the Cutler-O’Neill Community Room immediately follow the Celebration of Life Service.
Maxine was born June 6, 1919, in rural Logan. She was the daughter of the late Albert “Al” and Dorothy “Dollie” (Armstrong) Gallaher.
Upon her graduation from Logan High School in 1938, Maxine taught country school. At the age of 16, she met her future husband, Lyle, at a barn dance. On Sept. 23, 1939, she and Lyle eloped. In that period of time, teachers were not allowed to be married. Their marriage was kept secret until the spring of the following year so that she could continue teaching.
Maxine became a farm wife for the next 45 years. They were married nearly 75 years at the time of Lyle’s death. She and Lyle always loved dancing, and they were a handsome couple on the dance floor.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, and brothers, Donald and Arnold Gallaher.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Saundra (Bob) Darrah; sons, Dale (Jan) Ward and Richard (Rita) Ward;
grandchildren, Scott Darrah, Rhonda (Bob) Gibler, Jill (Tony) Bohaty, Lisa Ward, Mike (Carol) Ward, and Brian (Katie) Ward; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Dean (Tresa) Gallaher; nieces and nephews.
The family will direct memorial contributions.
Arrangements by Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at cutleroneill.com.