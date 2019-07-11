Maxine F. Watts passed away at the age of 98 years on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Scripture Service: 3 p.m., Sunday, July 7, Hennessey Funeral Home with Visitation to follow until 5 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Monday, July 8, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Missouri Valley.
Celebrant: Father Raphael Masabakhwa.
Organist: Carole Brummer.
Vocalist: Elizabeth Dillinger.
Opening: “Ave Maria.”
Prelude: “Here I Am Lord.”
Processional: “Be Not Afraid.”
Communion: “On Eagle’s Wings”
Recessional: “Going Home”
Casket Bearers: Don McIntosh, Dean McIntosh, Michael Fitzgibbon, Andrew Fitzgibbon, Kevin Fitzgibbon, Casey Fitzgibbon
Final Resting Place: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Missouri Valley.
Maxine was born on Nov. 9, 1920, in Missouri Valley, to Harry M. Fitzgibbon and Mary R. (Haight) Fitzgibbon in Calhoun Township, Missouri Valley.
Maxine graduated from Iowa State Teachers College with a degree in Elementary Education and taught kindergarten for 43 years in the Missouri Valley Public Schools, retiring in 1985. She also attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Dana College.
Maxine was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley and a member of the Oblates of St. Benedict and Retired Teachers Association.
Being of Irish Ancestry, Maxine enjoyed genealogy, reading human-interest stories, homemaking, gardening, outdoor activities, and making things look better.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; both parents; two brothers, Henry and Jim; and sister, Catheryn Behr.
She is survived by her nephews, Michael Fitzgibbon of Missouri Valley and Kevin Fitzgibbon of Logan; her niece, Barbara Karnes of Vancouver, Wash.; and many friends.
Memorials may be directed to the Missouri Valley Public Library Children’s Section at 402 E. Huron St., Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at www.hennesseyonline.com.