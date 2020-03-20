The nationwide ruling says no more than 10 persons shall gather in one location. Mary Sue Paar, age 63 of Blair, passed away March 18, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Private Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, March 23 at 10:30 AM. Due to current circumstances a live feed will be available on St. Francis Borgia's Facebook page.
Mary was born on February 24, 1957 the daughter of George and Nancy Tyson. She attended Blair community schools and graduated in 1975. In 1983, Mary was united in marriage to Bill Brown, he predeceased her in 1987. In 1993, Mary wed Keith Parr in Blair. Mary's primary occupation was working at the family business, Tyson Elevator. Mary loved being a mother to her animals, she also enjoyed spending time doing crafts with friends.
Mary is survived by her husband Keith, mother Nancy Tyson, brother John (Elizabeth) Tyson and 4 nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Bill and her father George.
