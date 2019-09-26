Mary Lou Morrow, 88, of Mondamin, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital in Missouri Valley.
Visitation Service: 1-3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Casket Bearers: Grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Final Resting Place: Private.
Mary Lou was born March 31, 1931, in Missouri Valley, to Lawrence and Satt (Jones) Mead.
Mary Lou married James Morrow on Feb. 25, 1954. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her family.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James S. Morrow; sister, Mildred Deitering; and brother, Larry Mead.
She is survived by her children, James (Kathy) Morrow Jr. of Chapel Hill, N.C., Janet (Marty) O’Connell of Cedar Falls, Alan (Janet) Morrow of Folsom, Calif., Susan (Scott) Bonham of Logan, and John (Carla) Morrow of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Amy Morrow, Kevin (Caitlin) Morrow, Alex Morrow, Michael O’Connell, Daniel O’Connell, David O’Connell, Katrina (Michael Hebert) Morrow, Katherine (Philip) Abrahamsson, Jeffery Morrow, James Michael Morrow, Kimberly Morrow, Sara (Andrew) Lafferty, and Steven Bonham; great-grandchildren, Brenna O’Connell, Ronin O’Connell, Anistyn O’Connell, Lillian Lafferty, and Jackson Lafferty; and brother-in-law, Carl (Twyla) Blomgren.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.