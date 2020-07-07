Mary Jean Killpack, 98 - Death Notice Jul 7, 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Jean (Holeton) Killpack, age 98 of Woodbine, passed away on Sunday, July 5. Arrangements are pending at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Upcoming Events Jul 7 Harrison County Food Pantry Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Jul 7 Harrison County Free Clothing Exchange Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Jul 8 Matthew's House Food Pantry Wed, Jul 8, 2020 Jul 9 Alcoholics Anonymous Arlington Meetings Thu, Jul 9, 2020 Jul 10 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Jul 10 Harrison County Free Clothing Exchange Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Jul 10 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Jul 10, 2020 Jul 11 Quilts for Comfort Sat, Jul 11, 2020 Jul 11 Alcoholics Anonymous Herman Meetings Sat, Jul 11, 2020 Jul 12 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Jul 12, 2020 Top 10 List Judge hears testimony in wrongful death lawsuit No serious injuries in crash on U.S. Highway 30 Fireworks injure 14-year-old near Arlington 1 arrested after fight broke out at semi-pro football game Dana College athletics coaches find success after closure Stuart A. Freburg Counseling center opens closer to home Blair schools working on reopening plan 'It will be a great loss to the community' A safer solution? Today's e-Edition Missouri Valley Times News