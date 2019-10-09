Mary Beth Martin, 67, of Magnolia, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation with the Family: 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan.
Celebration of Life Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Logan Memorial Chapel, Logan.
Officiating: Pastor Pat Armstrong.
Music Selections: ”Amazing Grace” and “Kiss an Angel Good Morning.”
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia.
Lunch and Fellowship: Magnolia City Park after the Committal Service.
Mary was born Oct. 25, 1951, in Little Sioux, to Roy and Beatrice (Durfee) Conyers.
Mary graduated from the Mondamin High School in Mondamin. She was married to Robert Martin on Oct. 25, 1969, in Logan.
Mary worked at G & G Manufacturing in Omaha for 41 years. She loved to dance, loved to be around people, and loved to be outdoors. Her family and friends will remember Mary as a kind soul who brightened any room she was in. She will be missed deeply.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bev, Judy, and Edna; and grandson, Justin Robert Martin.
Survived by Mary is her husband, Robert of Magnolia; son, Robby Martin of Magnolia; granddaughter, Kellee Springer and husband, Josh, of Omaha, Neb.; great-grandson, Owen Springer; brother, Larry Conyers of Corpus Christi, Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews
Arrangements by Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan. Online condolences at loganfuneralchapel.com.