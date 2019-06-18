Mary A. Wallace, 70, of Missouri Valley, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service: 3 p.m., Sunday, June 16, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Connie McWilliams.
Music Selections: “Lean On Me,” “Take Me to the King,” “Holes in the Floor of Heaven,” “The Twist.”
Lunch and Fellowship: Following the service, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Missouri Valley.
Mary was born July 21, 1948, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Robert and Stella (Pryor) Tenison.
Mary enjoyed baking for all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved to dance – anything from 1950s to the hits the kids listen to today. One thing about her was that she always put everyone's needs before herself. There wasn't anything you could ever tell her that would make her think any less of you. She always seemed to understand.
Mary loved hearing about anything and everything. Her family called her "Our Little Gossip Queen."
Mary loved going shopping – from thrift stores to Walmart. It was never a quick trip with her because she would make you walk down every single aisle. Her family has so many memories of her, but her patience and understanding will stick out the most.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Stella Pryor and Robert Tenison; brothers, Billy and Bobby Tenison; son, Joseph Wallace; and grandson, Bubby Kobes.
She is survived by her children, Anna Langford, Joseph Langford III, Bobby Wallace, and Dorothy Wallace; grandchildren, Christopher Langford and wife, Chelsea, Susan Thomas, Kayla Kobes, and Kesha Langford and fiancé, Jeromie Uyeda; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Muelller, Anthony Mueller, Amethyst Brewster, Sarah Summers, Kaleb Allmon, Kenzie Kobes, Macy Langford, Brady Langford, Keiana Uyeda, Jaelah Uyeda, Krista Langford, Dhamon Langford, and Jasigha Uyeda.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.