Marsha A. Schmid, 73, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley.
Officiating: Pastor Ken Fairbrother.
Music Selections: “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Wind Beneath My Wings.”
Casket Bearers: Cord, Karisha, Rob, Shell, John, Laura.
Final Resting Place: Blair Cemetery, Blair, Neb.
Marsha was born May 5, 1946, in Omaha, Neb., to Stan and Jane (Wilcox) Nelson. She graduated from North High School in Omaha, Neb.
Marsha worked as a cashier at Target for many years. She loved going to the casinos and going out to dinner, and she loved her family.
Marsha is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Syler Haase; and brother, Rod Nelson.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelly Haase of Missouri Valley; son, Chris Schmid of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren, Robby, Karisha, Gavin, and Cord; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Dave Nelson of Omaha, Neb.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.