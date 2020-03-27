Marjorie Stirtz age 87, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. Marjorie was born Feb. 6, 1933, to Elsie (Steffon) Stirtz and Benjamin Stirtz in Magnolia.
Marjorie was a graduate at Magnolia High School, Class of 1950, and received a certificate from Commercial Extension. Marjorie worked as a legal secretary at Kellogg Law Firm for 64 years and was the office manager. She was a treasurer at United Methodist Church, president of United Methodist Women, along with other various boards and committees within the Missouri Valley area.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her mother, father, and her sister.
Marjorie is survived by family and many friends.
Services will be at a later date.
Arrangements are by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.