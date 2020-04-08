Marjorie J. (Campbell) Fox, age 82 of Missouri Valley, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Margie was born April 25, 1937, in Loveland, to Lloyd and Ella (Stokes) Campbell. She attended grade school at Loveland, and graduated from Missouri Valley High School.
Margie married Harry Fox on June 22, 1957. Margie and Harry resided the majority of their years together just outside of Loveland. They built their home while living in the basement for a while.
Margie worked at Snowco, Longview Nursing Home, as well as at home taking care of her children and helping with the grandchildren and selling Avon for many years. The families would get together during the summers and do a lot of canning including green beans, tomatoes and corn for the winter.
Margie loved her kids and grandchildren dearly. She was known for loving her sweets and snacks (gum, crackers, Sprite and extra thick shakes from the Dairy Den).
Margie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry, and sister Maxine.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter Debbie (and Jeff) Blodgett, sons Bill (and Bonnie) Fox, Henry (and Sheri) Fox all of Missouri Valley, Billy Fox of Wyoming; grandchildren Matthew, Cory, and Brittany Blodgett, Austin and Ashley Fox, Wesley Fox, Michael, Mercedes, and Maverick Fox; great-grandchild Drake Blodgett; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Wednesday April 1, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with family present at 6 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to be made out to the Harrison County Food Pantry.
Memorial Service will be at later date.
Final resting place is Branson Cemetery, Loveland.