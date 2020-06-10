Marjorie Brosnahan, 93
Marjorie Ann (Hanigan), age 93 of Logan, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Westmont Care Center in Logan.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1926, to Thomas and Catherine (Murphy) Hanigan near Dunlap. She attended school at St. Joseph Parochial School in Dunlap, graduating in 1943. Marjorie went on to attend Iowa State Teacher’s College and taught in several country schools.
Marjorie married Joseph Brosnahan on May 26, 1951, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap. Five children were born to their union.
Marjorie prided herself on being a homemaker and raising her children. She loved to entertain visitors, and always welcomed them with home-baked treats. Marge and Joe were members of multiple dance clubs, and enjoyed playing cards with anyone who stopped by their home. Marge was a long-time member of the St. Anne Catholic Church in Logan for 64 years and served on their parish council. She was an avid sports fan. Marge regularly cheered for Creighton Basketball, the Kansas City Royals, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Above all, Marjorie cherished her family. In addition to her children and grandchildren she was very close to her brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; son, Mike; and siblings, Marie Houston, John Hanigan and Jerry Hanigan.
She is survived by her children, Dan Brosnahan and wife Jan of Logan, Kathleen Brosnahan of Kansas City, Mo., Bill Brosnahan and wife Liz of Des Moines, and Mary and husband Steve Gorman of Ann Arbor, Mich.; daughter-in-law, Jill Brosnahan of Perry; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathleen Janssen of Des Moines and Virginia Klein of Dunlap; and many other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Logan. Concelebrating the Mass was Rev. Raphael Masabakhwa and Rev. Mike Berner. The pallbearers were Eric Brosnahan, Ryan Brosnahan, Jack Brosnahan, Jerry Hanigan, John Hanigan, Dick Hanigan, Joe Klein, and Tom Klein.
Final resting place: Logan Cemetery.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of the arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com