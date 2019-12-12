Marion L. Chumbley, 61, of Missouri Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Visitation: 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home, located at 59 Main St, Ridgefield Park, N.J.
Prayer Service: 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, followed by the funeral, Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home, located at 59 Main St, Ridgefield Park, N.J.
Marion will be laid to rest at George Washington Memorial Park, located at 234 Paramus Rd., Paramus, N.J.
Marion was born Jan. 28, 1958, in Weehaugen, N.J., to Leonard H. and Marion E. (McCormack) Chumbley and and raised in Ridgefield Park, N.J. She graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in 1976.
At age 16, Marion volunteered as a Candy Striper at Hackensack Hospital. She became a full-time staff member and served as a Unit Clerk in excess of 30 years.
In 2012, Marion relocated to Missouri Valley. She resided in Harrison County until her death.
Marion has a kind, generous, compassionate, loving soul. She enjoyed baking and creating holiday candy for family and friends. Additionally, Marion crocheted blankets and scarves for her family members and friends. She enjoyed coloring and was a huge fan of country music, especially Alan Jackson.
Marion is now in the company of those beloved family members who preceded her, including her father, Leonard “Red” Chumbley; her mother, Marion E. Chumbley; in addition to grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Marion is survived by her sister, Patricia Chumbley of Missouri Valley; her sister Dorothy Otero and brother-in-law, Daniel Otero of Rahway, N.J; her brother, John Chumbley and his life partner, Mary Winkler of Bangor, Pa.; her niece, Alyssa Pecht of Rahway, N.J.; and her nephew Joshua Bodtke of Missouri Valley.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley. Online condolences at hennesseyonline.com.