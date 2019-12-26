Mardine Elouise (Racobs) Tiffey, 81, of Woodbine, died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mardine was born on June 13, 1938, in Treynor, to Lyle and Retha (Earleywine) Racobs. She was raised in Logan and attended school there.
On Sept. 11, 1954, Mardine married Richard “Dick” Eugene Tiffey in Logan. The couple lived in the Omaha, Neb., and Council Bluffs areas for a while and then moved to the Logan and Missouri Valley areas.
Mardine was a dedicated mother and enjoyed raising her family.
Mardine was an active member of the Followers of Christ Church in Woodbine and was a devout Christian. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, and other crafts. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and celebrating the holidays. Most of all, Mardine loved being with her family.
Mardine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Dick” Tiffey Sr.; son, Richard “Rick” Tiffey, Jr.; sister, Connie and her husband, Don Tiffey; brother, Jack Racobs; and brother-in-law, Ron Anderson.
She is survived by daughter, Teena (Dan) Brown of Independence, Mo.; three sons, Gary Tiffey of Woodbine, Randy (Kari) Tiffey of Thornton, Colo., and Jeff (Mary) Tiffey of Mountain Top, Penn.; daughter-in-law, Debbie Tiffey of Woodbine; six grandchildren, Tony Brown, Troy Brown, Lexie Hagle, Elise Bullard, Josh Tiffey, and Lyndee Tiffey; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara (J.P.) Brown of Hemet, Calif., Cindy Anderson of Omaha, Neb., and Debbie (Ron) Tucker of Gardner, Kan.; sister-in-law, Judy Racobs of Smithville, Mo.; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at foutsfuneralhome.com.