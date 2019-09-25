Marcus Weigelt, 93, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, Immanual Lutheral Church in Logan.
Clergy: Reverend Daniel Steeb.
Organist: Sona Emswiler,
Congregational Hymns: “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace,” “Onward Christian Soldiers,” and “In the Garden.”
Pallbearers: Joshua Weigelt, Zachery Weigelt, Gabriel Weigelt, Benjamin Westbrook, Scott Selk, Bruce Archer, Don Archer, KC Kersten, and Dennis Crum.
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia.
Military Graveside Rites: Logan VFW Post #6256.
Marcus Weigelt was born to Ewald and Ellie (Schulze) Weigelt on April 26, 1926, at their farm home in Round Top, Texas. He entered a family with siblings Edith, Edmund, Ethel, and Herman. After Marcus, two other sisters, Eurline and Virginia, joined the family.
One of Marcus’ strongest attributes was his iron-grip handshake. His hands grew large and strong by milking cows, picking cotton, and holding the reins to the family mule or horse teams. His firm grip reflected many facets of his character and symbolized many parts of his life – his faith, dedication to family, stellar work ethic, and his solid enjoyment for the simple things of life.
Over the years, these hands held his children, grandchildren, the hoe handle, and picked countless wild raspberries for eating, selling, and canning in jellies.
Marcus served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1950s, and he was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base, Louisiana. It was through an Air Force friend that he began to correspond with, and eventually meet, his wife of over 65 years, Evelyn.
Marcus married Evelyn Archer from Logan on June 20, 1954, at the South Side Christian Church in Council Bluffs. To this union, four children were born, David, Dale, Lynette, and Nathan.
Marcus enjoyed family and loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Marcus and Evelyn purchased a farm south of Magnolia in June of 1958, and over the next 60-plus years, raised livestock and various crops. While raising his four children, Marcus attended numerous school events and supported their many 4-H activities. Later, his community involvements included active membership in the Iowa Pork Producers, local V.F.W. Chapter, Community Choir, and the Garden Club.
Marcus was an avid gardener and took great pride in filling the family dinner table with homegrown vegetables and meats. He later enjoyed selling produce at the farmer’s market, and it was not unusual to see him in town, parked under a shade tree, selling fresh-picked vegetables. He loved to meet people and share a conversation about the weather, crops, or how blessed he was.
Marcus was a devout Christian and always had a close walk with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A man of eloquent prayers, he was comfortable leading grace in German as well as English. He and Evelyn were very active members and long-time attendees of Zion Lutheran Church in Magnolia, and in later years, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Logan.
Marcus always enjoyed a good Polka, fishing with his grandkids, recalling trips overseas to Europe, and breathing in the heavy air at the dusk of a summer day. He will be at home in Heaven as he embraced the many glimpses of it here on earth.
Marcus was preceded in death by his beloved son, Herman “Dale” Weigelt in 1993.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Evelyn; three children and their spouses, David Weigelt and his wife, Janette, of Magnolia, Lynette, and her husband, James Westbrook, of Dallas, Texas, and Nathan Weigelt and his wife, Denise of Aurora, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Virginia Weigelt, of Houston, Texas; and many other relatives and friends.
Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.foutsfuneralhome.com.