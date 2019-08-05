Malvern Johnny Wallis was born on June 19, 1937, to Johnny and Sybil (Edwards) Wallis in Mondamin. Malvern left this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, working on the land along the Missouri River in Harrison County.
Visitation: 4-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, with family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m., Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine.
Clergy: Pastor Wayne Bahr.
Recorded Musical Selections: “Go Rest High on that Mountain” by Vince Gill, “Green, Green Grass of Home” by Conway Twitty, and “Daddy’s Hands” by Holly Dunn.
Pallbearers: Dillon “Short” Rife, Larry Wallis, Tim Faylor, Bryant “Buddy” Wallis, Josh Wallis and Tylor Wallis.
Military Graveside Rites: Provided by the Jesse Strong American Legion Post #369.
Final Resting Place: Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia.
Funeral Luncheon: Tuesday, Aug. 6, Mondamin Community Center, Mondamin.
Malvern attended the Mondamin Consolidated Schools.
Malvern married Dorothy Eunice Bell of Wytheville, Va., in 1958. He enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958-1962. After his honorable discharge, Malvern returned to Mondamin and worked in the construction industry for over 40 years.
In retirement, Malvern continued to do the things that he enjoyed most – hunting, fishing, and being on the land. Malvern and Dorothy enjoyed 61 years of a full and happy life together.
Malvern was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim Wallis; two sisters, Merry Green and Norma Turner; and two brothers, Milton and Virgil Wallis.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Wallis of Mondamin; two sons, Gregg and Beverly Wallis of Woodbine and Jeff Wallis of Mondamin; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Lyle Wallis of Pisgah; eight sisters, Yvonne Clark of Richmond, Mo., Geraldine and Ron Heisterkamp of Mondamin, Carol and Richard Leeper of Council Bluffs, Suzann and Michael Tierney of Omaha, Neb., Linda and Tim Faylor of Mondamin, Janice and Michael Gadberry of Cedar Rapids, Kim and Jim Pruett of Flemington, Mo., and Pam Miller of Nacogdoches, Texas; cousin, Dillon “Short” and Elizabeth Rife of Council Bluffs; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
