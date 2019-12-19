Lou Ann Drake, 85, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley.
Interment: St. Bridget Cemetery near Honey Creek.
Lou Ann was born in West Point, Neb., on March 25, 1934, to Louis and Margaret (McGonigal) Toelle.
Lou Ann retired from the Pottawattamie County Recorder’s Office.
In addition to her parents, Lou Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Drake; son, John “Mike” Drake; and stepmother, Katherine Toelle.
Lou Ann is survived by her son, Jim Drake (Jane); daughters, Pam McIntosh (Bruce) and Jodee Soto (Ruben); brother, Louis Toelle; sister, Sherry Toelle; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Online condolences at hoyfuneral.com.