Lorna “Faye” (Emswiler) Haines, age 100, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
A centurian is gone. Faye was born Jan. 28, 1920, to William and Verdie (Minnick) Emswiler in Modale. She lived in Crescent the majority of her life until moving to Midlands Living Center in December 2019. Faye enjoyed reading, canning, sewing, and her grandchildren. Her pride and joy was her vegetable and flower gardens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, in 1993; infant son in 1945; granddaughter, Kelli Joplin, in 2015; 11 brothers and sisters; and three sons-in-law, Carl Hatcher, Michael Matthews, and Leon Hansen.
Faye is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Hatcher of Council Bluffs, Saundra Matthews of Neola, and Kandice Hansen of Missouri Valley; one sister- and brother-in-law, Lu and Bud Belt of Council Bluffs and their two daughters; five grandchildren, Kimberly O’Brien, Jennifer McCance, Ethan Matthews, Melissa Way, and Cristin Livermore; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her lifelong neighbors on Pokamoke Lane.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
