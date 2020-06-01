Lorine L. Petersen, age 98, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Lorine was born in Council Bluffs on March 12, 1922, to Albert and Olga (Jorgensen) Peters. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School and retired from Iowa Western Community College.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Petersen; sons, Kenny and Sammy Petersen; brothers, Wallace and Eldred Peters.
Lorine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Edward “Bucky” Collier; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Tuesday, June 2, from 1-2 p.m., Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Cortege will leave at 2:00 p.m. Graveside Service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, Grange Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
